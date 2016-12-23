US: Coffee Market Being Reshaped By New Generation Of Consumers, Products

Sales of packaged and ready-to-drink coffee in the US continue to remain strong, although the retail market is seeing growth coming from new segments.

According to a new report by market research firm Packaged Facts, the US market for packaged and ready-to-drink coffee sold at retail was up 10% to $13.5bn in 2015, and is expected to grow to nearly $18bn by 2020.

The report said growth is mainly through sales of single cup coffee, cappuccino/iced coffee, and refrigerated ready-to-drink coffee. Sales of traditional products such as ground coffee and instant coffee reported declines, although ground coffee still remains the largest segment.

Packaged Facts said that value sales were up largely due to innovation (such as K-cups and cold brews) and the changes in consumer demands (highlighted by the popularity of single-cup coffee). The report notes: “The coffeehouse revolution created a new generation of consumers who appreciate premium and specialty coffee. Retailers see the generational shift in the coffee category playing out on supermarket shelves.”

The report said some retailers tried to shift their offer to address the new coffee consumer by making major cuts in canned coffee, but found that they had alienated an important shopper segment. Retailers increasingly adapt to the changing market landscape by aiming for a “total coffee” section that is relevant to multiple generations of coffee users. It suggested that retailers can consider cutting back in other slow-growing categories to give the coffee section adequate space to showcase all its strong segments and trends