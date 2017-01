Costco Wholesale has reported solid sales growth for December, helped in particular by results in Canada.

For the five weeks to 1 January 2017, net sales grew by 5% year-on-year to $13bn, with like-for-like sales up 3%. The latter was helped by a 7% increase in Canada and a 3% rise in the US.

The results meant that for the 18 weeks to 1 January, sales were up 3.6% to $43.2bn, with LFL sales up 2% (+5% in Canada and +1% in the US).

At the end of the period, Costco operated 723 outlets.