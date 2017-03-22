US: Costco Ties Up With Shipt For Grocery Delivery

Costco has launched a major new front in its operations, unveiling a tie-up with online grocery delivery service Shipt.

The move will see Shipt initially serve Costco customers in Tampa metropolitan area, with plans to expand the service to 50 markets by the end of 2017. Costco already has a tie-up with Instacart in several US states.

Costco customers can use the Shipt app to shop for “a full selection of consumables”, including perishables. Costco’ members will get points for getting Costco goods delivered, while non-members can also order Costco through Shipt.

Shipt offers unlimited deliveries for US$99 a year, with 1-hour delivery options available.