US: Costco Tops Estimates With Q3 Profit

Costco Wholesale has reported better-than-expected profit growth for its fiscal third quarter, helped in part by an improved performance in its home market.

For the three months to 7 May, net profit surged up 28.4% to $700m, helped by a one-off benefit, while sales grew by 8% to $28.9bn, even as membership fees rose by 4%.

Overall like-for-like sales (excl. fuel and currency fluctuations) rose by 5%, helped by a 5% increase in the US, a 3% rise in Canada, and 6% growth in other markets.

Costco operated 732 warehouses at the end of the quarter.