US: Couche-Tard To Divest 70 Stores For CST Brands Deal

Alimentation Couche-Tard has agreed to a deal that will see it sell 70 corner store gas stations across the US, as part of a deal to receive regulatory approval for its acquisition of CST Brands.

Couche-Tard will sell the Circle K-branded stores to Empire Petroleum Partners for an undisclosed price. The deal is expected to be completed by early September 2017, and allows the CST acquisition to go ahead.

The acquisition is the largest in Empire’s history, and gives it a presence in a seventh US state (Arizona). Empire noted: “As consolidation continues in the motor fuel and convenience store industry, we remain focused on driving Empire’s rapid growth trajectory to become one of the largest and most formidable wholesale motor fuel distributors in the US.”