US: CVS Ends Year On Strong Note

CVS Health has reported strong growth for its fiscal fourth quarter, helping push up its full-year figures.

For the quarter, net profit was up 14% to $1.7bn, while revenues were up 11.7% to $46bn. The group’s Pharmacy Services unit reported a 17.9% jump in sales to $31.3bn, with its Retail/Long-Term Care unit generating a 4.7% increase to $20.8bn.

Like-for-like sales, however, were down 0.7%, hurt by a 2.9% decrease in front-end sales on the same basis. CVS said the latter decline was largely due to weaker customer traffic and changes to its promotional strategies, which will see it focus more on improving margins.

The results meant full-year net profit grew by 1.5% to $5.3bn, with revenues growing by 15.8% to $177.5bn. Revenues at Pharmacy Services were up 19.5% to $120bn, while its Retail/LTC unit recorded a 12.6% increase to $81.1bn.

CVS said it will focus on growing its beauty, healthcare and personal care businesses this year, while also developing its digital capabilities. CEO Larry Merlo added: “We remain confident in our model and our position in the evolving health care landscape. We can bring value to all health care stakeholders, helping them achieve their goals of making care more affordable, accessible, and effective.”