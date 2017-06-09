US: CVS Unveils New Health Tie-Up With Cigna

CVS Health and Cigna have formed a new partnership aimed at improving the experience of patients on Cigna employer-sponsored health plans.

The new ‘Cigna Health Works’ will align Cigna-administered health benefits with CVS Pharmacy and CVS MinuteClinic retail health care services to offer a customised experience for Cigna self-funded employer-sponsored health plans. This new personalised health and wellness programme is currently being offered on a select market basis.

The deal will allow CVS MinuteClinic nurse practitioners to offer Cigna customers immediate access to acute episodic care at discounted rates, as well as low cost A1C blood sugar testing, while CVS pharmacists provide affordably priced medications. Further, if a Cigna Health Works patient does not have a primary care physician, the MinuteClinic staff will provide them with a list of Cigna-contracted physicians from the health plan’s provider network.

For Cigna customers who have a designated primary care physician, Cigna Health Works will connect to their physician by ensuring an electronic record of each visit to CVS MinuteClinic is sent to their office by the nurse practitioner.

CVS noted: “This new level of collaboration with Cigna is a part of the growing trend toward consumer-directed care. By providing information and cues for CVS customers and patients to help them get the most from their Cigna-administered health benefits, we also help them improve their health and reduce their health care costs in a way that’s easy and convenient.”

Cigna added: “This new model is based on how the customer wants to consume health care — it’s about creating value and a new way for health care consumers to get more from their health plan, by ensuring that we are there for them at the places they prefer to go for convenient care.”