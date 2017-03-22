US: Delhaize Implements Relex Supply Chain Solution

Delhaize America has said it has implemented supply chain planning solutions from RELEX at its distribution centres in the US.

The move will help the group better forecast and replenish perishable categories at its facilities. The DCs serve around 1,000 Food Lion outlets in the Southeastern US, as well around 180 Hannaford outlets in New England and New York.

Ahold Delhaize noted: “We are continuously looking for ways to continue to innovate, enhance, and optimize the way we procure and forecast product to our retail locations, ensuring our customers have the freshest merchandise available. We expect RELEX’s forecasting and replenishment solution will drive product improvements at retail, enhance our customers’ shopping experience, and reduce inventory levels at our distribution centres to further enhance product freshness at our stores.”