US: Department Stores Report Mixed Q1 Results

The Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s department stores have reported a mixed set of results for their respective fiscal first quarters, underlining the fragile state of the US retail industry.

Macy’s saw its sales fall by 7.5% to $5.34bn, with overall like-for-like sales down 4.6%, even as operating profit slumped by 20.2% to $220m. The chain said it was hurt by the closures of some stores, as well as the lack of one-off gains.

CEO Jeff Gennette insisted the results “were consistent with our expectations, and we remain on track to meet our 2017 guidance.” He said Macy’s was “encouraged by the performance of the pilot programmes” in some categories last year, which will be expanded nationwide, and by the growth of its digital platforms.

Meanwhile, Kohl’s saw its sales decline by 3.2% to $3.84bn, even as like-for-like sales were down 2.7%, while adjusted net profit rose by 14%.

CEO Kevin Mansell noted: “Continued strong inventory management led to a major improvement in gross margin, and our teams managed expenses exceptionally well. We are encouraged by the significant improvement in sales and traffic for the March and April period, after a weak February start to the first quarter.”

Finally, Nordstrom saw its revenue grow by 3.1% to $3.35bn, and net profit jump up 37% to $63m, although LFL sales edged down 0.8%. The chain said it was boosted by stronger demand at its Nordstrom Rack banner, where sales grew by 8.7% (+2.3% LFL).

The chain was helped by the opening of five net new outlets during the quarter, as well as by double-digit online growth.

