US: eBay Introduces ‘Price Match Guarantee’

eBay has launched a Price Match Guarantee on more than 50,000 its ‘Deals’ in the US, which it says will offer the best online price or match the lower price of a rival.

If a rival is offering the same product for less, once verified, eBay will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item. The move comes the over 50,000 new items available daily in eBay Deals, and both items must be exactly the same and currently in stock. The price match is against Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Jet.com, HomeDepot.com, Sears.com, Target.com, Walmart.com or Wayfair.com.

eBay noted: “Our eBay Deals selection has grown exponentially since being launched in 2011. The vast majority of our deals are already lower priced or equal to our competitors, but if a shopper finds it for less, we’ll gladly match the price of our competitors.”

The Price Match Guarantee follows the recently announced ‘Guaranteed Delivery’ offer, which will launch later this year and guarantee delivery in three days or less on millions of eligible items. Shoppers will also have the ability to search for and filter items by one, two and three-day delivery.

