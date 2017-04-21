US: Fizzy Drink Volumes Fall For 12th Year; Overtaken By Bottled Water

Volume sales of carbonated drinks in the US fell for the 12th straight year in 2016, even as they were overtaken by sales of bottled water for the first time.

According to new figures from Beverage Digest, volumes of fizzy drinks declined by 0.8% year-on-year, although dollar sales were up 2% to $80.6bn, helped by price hikes on smaller packs. The steepest volume declines were for Diet Pepsi (-9.2%) and Diet Coke (-4.3%), with both also losing market share.

Meanwhile, sales of bottled water continued to grow and topped those of fizzy drinks. The growth was helped by a 10.9% rise in volumes of Nestle’s Poland Spring and PepsiCo’s Aquafina brands, and a 5.3% increase in volumes of Coca-Cola’s Dasani brand.

The results meant volumes of fizzy drinks have fallen by 15.7% overall since 2004. Beverage Digest noted: “The beverage industry has undergone a seismic shift. Bottled water’s emergence as the No. 1 beverage type clearly signals a fundamental change in what consumers want from their beverages.”