US: FTC Set To Block Walgreens-Rite Aid Deal?

Shares in Rite Aid slumped on Friday after a report claimed that the Federal Trade Commission was set to block the drugstore’s acquisition by Walgreens Boots Alliance.

According to Capital Forum, the FTC’s staff is ready to recommend that a lawsuit be filed with the intent of preventing the deal. Reuters cited an unnamed source as confirming the report.

Rite Aid’s shares plunged by more than 13% on Friday, despite no official comment from the FTC. The report comes after the closing date of the deal was postponed twice while waiting for the regulator to reach a decision.

NAM Implications: