US: Jet.com To Phase Out Costco Own Label

Jet.com is set to stop offering Costco’s ‘Kirkland Signature’ own label products, as part of owner Walmart’s plan to promote its own products more.

The online site carried nearly 230 Kirkland products until recently, and was the third-largest online seller of the brand in the first six months of 2016 (accounting for 5.5% of Kirkland’s overall online sales). However, Bloomberg News now reports that the brand will be largely phased out, with only a few such products being offered via third-party sellers.

The report quoted Richard Galanti, CFO of Costco, who said the move was not surprising “given who acquired” Jet.com. Bloomberg added that the online site is likely to further increase its offer of ‘Member’s Mark’, the own label range of Walmart’s Sam’s Club banner.