US: Kroger Sues Lidl For Trademark Infringement

Kroger has filed a lawsuit against Lidl in the US, accusing the hard discount of trademark infringement.

A report by Business Insider notes that the lawsuit alleges that Lidl’s ‘Preferred Selection’ own label is too similar in name to Kroger’s ‘Private Selection’ own label. Kroger claims this similarity could cause customers to believe that the two retailers are associated, which would allow Lidl to “compete unfairly”.

The suit adds that Kroger’s brand has been sold in the US for more than 20 years, while Lidl only filed for a trademark in September. It adds: “As a direct result of Lidl’s wrongful conduct, Kroger has suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable injury”.