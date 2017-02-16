US: Lidl Accelerates Market Entry Plans

Lidl has pushed up its planned entry into the US retail market, saying it expects to open its first local stores as early as summer 2017. The chain had earlier said it expected to open its first stores in 2018.

The discounter said it will open 20 initial stores in the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. Lidl also said it plans to have up to 100 outlets open within the first year.

The German group did not offer specific details of the store locations, but various media reports have named Fredericksburg, Woodbridge, and Bristow in Virginia as possible sites. The Planned Grocery app also claims to have details of possible stores, using data from local news reports regarding commercial real estate leasing and site developments. The app said Lidl is looking at 33 stores in Virginia, 32 stores in N. Carolina, 15 stores in S. Carolina, 13 stores in Pennsylvania, 7 stores in New Jersey, 7 stores in Georgia, 6 stores in Maryland, and 2 stores in Delaware.

Lidl noted: “We have landed in America and we are searching for talented, friendly and dynamic people to grow with us. We’re bringing a brand-new fresh shopping experience to our American shoppers”.

NAM Implications: