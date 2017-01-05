US: Macy’s To Shut Stores, Lowers FY Forecast

Macy’s has announced plans to shut down dozens of stores and potentially lay off thousands of staff, even as it lowered its full-year profit forecast. The department store giant’s moves were prompted by a larger-than-expected drop in sales over the crucial winter holiday season.

Macy’s said it would shut down 68 outlets, as part of its earlier-announced plans to close 100 stores. Three stores have already been closed, with the remaining 65 set to be shut down by mid-2017. Macy’s also plans to shut down 30 more outlets over the next few years.

The current round of closures is expected to negatively impact its 2017 sales to the tune of $575m, while also displacing 3,900 staff.

Macy’s also said it will reorganise “the field structure that supports the remaining stores” to improve customer experience, while also restructuring its group operations to focus on strategic priorities and lower costs. These changes will be implemented in 2017, and are expected to see it cut another 6,200 jobs.

Macy’s announced the move even as it said it expects adjusted profit for the year ending 30 January 2017 to be in the range of $2.95-$3.10 per share, down from its previous forecast of $3.15-$3.40 per share. CEO Terry Lundgren noted that like-for-like sales fell by 2.1% in November and December, despite the strong performance of its online operations, as traffic at its physical stores continued to decline.