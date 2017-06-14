US: Movebutter Takes “Next-Generation Grocery Store” Nationwide

The Movebutter startup has announced the nationwide launch of its online, direct-to-consumer supermarket, described as the “next-generation grocery store”.

The San Francisco-based company’s model sees it ship food directly from producers to consumers. Movebutter claims that by eliminating middlemen and overheads, it can offer lower grocery prices, a strategy that it says has helped it “grow faster than any other grocery store” in the US. It also only offers own label staples, which it says removes marketing costs which are otherwise borne by customers.

Movebutter recently received a fresh round of funding from top Silicon Valley investors and celebrities, which it will use primarily to expand operations. It also plans to increase the number of distribution centres it operates across the US.

Chai Mishra, founder and CEO, noted: “Movebutter is based on a very bold and minimalist vision: make better food available and affordable to everyone. We’re taking on the entire, ancient trillion-dollar supermarket industry. These funds and these partnerships are going to supercharge that effort. So far in that fight, our main weapons were better technology and a radically better model. But now, we have the support of the world’s greatest company-builders, and we could not be more fired up for this.”

NAM Implications: