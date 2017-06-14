US: Neiman Marcus Ends Sales Talk With Hudson’s Bay

The Neiman Marcus chain has said it has ended talks with Hudson’s Bay for a (partial or full) sale, due mainly to its heavy debt load.

The department store chain is struggling under debts of $4.8bn, which it said made a deal very hard to restructure. Most of that debt is due to its $6bn leveraged buyout in 2013 by private equity group Ares and Canadian public pension fund CPPIB. The company had launched a strategic review of its options some months ago.

The announcement came even as it reported its fourth straight quarterly loss, with a net loss of $24.9m for the fiscal third quarter to 29 April. It had reported a profit of $3.8m in the same period last year. Meanwhile, sales were down 4.9% to $1.11bn, while like-for-like sales also fell by 4.9%.

CEO Karen Katz said that sales trends continued to improve in May, but the chain continues to have heavy inventory levels and faces a highly competitive promotional environment.