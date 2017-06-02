US: New Walmart Trial Sees Store Staff Make Home Deliveries After Shift

Walmart continues to innovate in its attempt to take on Amazon, with a new trial seeing store staff deliver orders to customers after their shift is over.

The trial is currently being run at three stores – two in New Jersey, one in Arkansas – and sees Walmart staff being paid to deliver customer orders (placed online) if the address is close to the route they take home. The service uses an internal app, and requires workers to opt in, and also lets them choose the number of the packages and how much they weigh. The parcels are delivered to the store from Walmart’s fulfilment centres, and then picked up by the staff when they head home.

Marc Lore, head of e-commerce at Walmart, said the move could be a potential “game-changer.” He noted: “Our stores put us within 10 miles of 90% of the US population. Now imagine all the routes our associates drive to and from work and the houses they pass along the way.”

Lore added that the programme has already seen hundreds of packages being delivered, adding that in several cases they reached customers in half the time guaranteed by Walmart’s two-day shipping window.