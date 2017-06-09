US: Nordstrom Faces Prospect Of Being Taken Private

Nordstrom Inc. has announced that members of the Nordstrom family have formed a group to explore the option of taking the department store chain private.

The company stressed that the group – which includes Chairman Emeritus Bruce Nordstrom, Co-Presidents Blake Nordstrom, Peter Nordstrom, and Erik Nordstrom, President of Stores James Nordstrom, and Anne Gittinger – have not put forward any proposal yet. However, Nordstrom Inc has now formed a special committee comprised of its independent Directors, to deal with any such proposal.

The news sent shares in the chain up by more than 10% on Thursday, with analysts noting that such a move could help it more easily restructure its operations, given the lack of shareholder pressure. However, they also noted that the group would likely have to take on increased debt to fund such a deal, which could result in more pressure on margins.