US: Organic Food Sales Hit Record Highs

Sales of organic food in the US reached record highs in 2016, breaking through the $40bn mark for the first time.

According to the Organic Trade Association’s (OTA’s) 2017 Organic Industry Survey, overall sales of organic products were up 8.5% to $47bn, which organic food accounting for $43bn of that amount.

The +8.4 rise in sales of organic food easily outpaced the 0.6% rise in the overall food market, and the former accounted for 5.3% of all food sales in the US. Fresh produce remained the largest category in organic food, growing by 8.4% to $15.6bn, and such products now account for nearly 15% of all fresh produce sold in the US.

The OTA noted: “Organic products of all sorts are now found in the majority of kitchens and households across our country. But the organic sector is facing challenges to continue its growth. We need more organic farmers in this country to meet our growing organic demand, and the organic sector needs to have the necessary tools to grow and compete on a level playing field. That means federal, state and local programs that help support organic research, and provide the organic farmer with a fully equipped tool kit to be successful.”