US: Rite Aid Falls Short Of Q3 Estimates

Rite Aid has reported third-quarter sales and profit figures that fell short of analysts’ estimates, as its pharmacy operations continued to be hurt by pressure from generic drugs and reimbursement rates.

For the quarter, net profit fell by 75% to $15m, while revenue declined by 0.8% to $8.1bn. Overall like-for-like sales were down 3.4%, hurt by a 4.7% drop in pharmacy LFL and a 0.4% decline in general merchandise LFL.

CEO John Standley attributed some of the weakness to the “difficult operating environment created by the extended duration” of its takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance, adding: “Reimbursement rates remain our largest challenge and we expect that to continue for the remainder of the fiscal year”.