US: Sears Holdings To Shut More Stores?

Sears Holdings is reportedly set to shut dozens of more stores, as the department store group continues to struggle under the weight of poor performance and heavy debts.

According to media reports, the group plans to shut 49 more Kmart and 19 more Sears stores, with most of the closures expected to take place by September.

These closures will be in addition to its January announcement to close 150 underperforming outlets, and its May decision to add 30 more stores to that list. If confirmed, the latest round would mean Sears will be shutting down 246 stores this year alone.