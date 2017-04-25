US: Sears Names New CFO, Savings Target As Restructuring Continues

Sears Holdings has appointed its second Chief Financial Officer in seven months, even as it announced plans to shut down more assets as part of its ongoing restructuring programme.

The group has named Rob Riecker, currently its Controller and Head of capital market activities, as the new CFO. Riecker takes over from Jason Hollar, who is leaving the company.

Sears also said it is now aiming to realise $1.25bn in cost savings for this year, up from $1bn earlier, as it looks to revive growth and lower its debt levels. It said it had realised $700m in savings to date, adding: “While we have made significant progress in reducing our cost base and enhancing our member value proposition, we need to take further action.”

The additional savings will include the closure of 92 Kmart pharmacies which it said were “underperforming”, and 50 of its Auto Centers. These are in addition to the 150 store closures announced in January this year.

Further steps the company is taking include simplification of the organizational structure of Sears Holdings through consolidation of the leadership of retail operations for Sears and Kmart and elimination of certain senior management roles; and a comprehensive review of the Company’s value chain to identify broader opportunities for competitively priced products and drive operational efficiencies.