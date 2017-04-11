US: Smart & Final Names New Cash & Carry President

The Smart & Final chain has announced the appointment of Derek Jones as the new President of its Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice division, effective immediately.

Jones, who will report to Smart & Final President and CEO Dave Hirz, was most recently President and Executive VP for Wholesale & Distribution at SpartanNash. He has 26 years of experience in the retail industry, having previously worked at Walmart, Walgreens, and Office Depot as well.

The Cash & Carry unit has 60 stores in six western US states, and caters to the foodservice industry as a one-stop shop for large and small business needs.