US: SpartanNash Announces Change Of CEO

SpartanNash has announced a change in leadership, as CEO Dennis Eidson is set to step down from the post.

Eidson, who will continue as Chairman of the board, will step down as CEO after the AGM on 23 May 2017. He will be succeeded by David Staples, currently President and COO. Staples, who was appointed to the company’s board on 2 March, had previously been CFO of the company for 16 years.

Additionally, SpartanNash announced the promotion of Pat Weslow to the post of Senior VP – Distribution Sales, effective immediately. Formerly VP – National Accounts, Weslow will oversee sales across the company’s distribution network, and report directly to Staples.