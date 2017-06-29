US: Staples Sold To Private Equity In $6.9bn Deal

Staples Inc has agreed to be bought out by private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $6.9bn, a year after its merger with Office Depot was blocked by regulators.

Sycamore is offering $10.25 a share for the “iconic brand” of Staples, a 12% premium to its closing price before the deal was announced. The deal, which will be the largest ever retail acquisition by Sycamore (its previous highest was the $2.7bn buyout of Belk), is expected to be completed by end-2017.

Shira Goodman, CEO of Staples, noted: “With the support of Sycamore and as a private company, we will be better equipped to continue to transform to meet changing customer needs in an ever-evolving and competitive marketplace”. Under Goodman, who took over recently from Ron Sargeant, the chain has been shutting stores and overhauling its marketing strategy. However, it continues to struggle, with first-quarter sales down 4.9%.