US: Supervalu Announces Exit Of Cub Foods Head

Supervalu Inc has announced that Eric Hymas, President of its Cub Foods division, is leaving the company. Hymas took over the chain, Supervalu’s largest grocery unit, only in January 2016.

The group said Chad Ferguson, Supervalu’s VP of marketing and consumer insights, will take charge of Cub Foods on an interim basis. Ferguson has been with Supervalu since 2013, after spending more than 20 years at Kroger, and in that time has also served as interim President of the group’s Farm Fresh (2013) and Shop ’n Save (2015) units.