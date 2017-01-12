US: Supervalu Reports Q3 Loss, Revenue Decline

Supervalu Inc. has reported a surprise loss for its fiscal third quarter, even as its revenue decline for the period.

For the quarter, the group reported a loss of $26m, compared to a profit of $3m last year, hurt by charges related to pensions and store closures. Overall revenue, meanwhile, was down 1.4% to $3bn, with like-for-like sales down 5.7%.

Supervalu said its Wholesale division saw revenue edge up 0.2% to $1.91bn, but this was offset by a 3.4% drop to $1.06bn at its Retail division.

Bruce Besanko, CFO and COO of the group, noted: “We’re obviously unhappy with that performance”. He added that at least two-thirds of Supervalu-owned stores have had “an unprecedented amount of new competition”, which impacted results.