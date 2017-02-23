US: Toys R Us Slashes Jobs At HQ

Toys R Us has announced it has eliminated around 250 jobs at its corporate headquarters in Wayne, New Jersey, accounting for 10%-15% of the staff at the facility.

The struggling retailer said: “The recent changes are not just about cost-containment — our growth plans require us to have the right structure, talent, and determination to transform our business and achieve the financial objectives we’ve set for the company.”

The move comes after a weak fourth quarter, during which it saw sales drop by 2.5% in the US and 4.9% abroad during the key winter holidays.

NAM Implications: