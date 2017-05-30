US: Ulta Beauty Reports Strong Q1 Growth

Ulta Beauty has reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter, outpacing rivals and the wider beauty market.

For the quarter, sales were up 22.5% to $1.31bn, on soaring like-for-like growth of 14.3%. The results were helped by a 8.7% increase in transaction numbers, and a 5.6% rise in average ticket spend. Additionally, digital sale surged up 71%.

CEO Mary Dillon noted: “We’re particularly proud of these results in light of the challenging environment many retailers are experiencing … The notion of continuing to have a wonderful shopping experience with a great assortment of products and categories and brands, plus services, plus the ability to have a great online experience… we see a plenty of runway for us to continue to be a very relevant both bricks-and-mortar and online player”.

Dillon reiterated that Ulta plans to open around 100 new stores this year as well as 700 ‘prestige brand boutiques’ for popular makeup brands.

Ulta now expects full-year LFL sales to grow by 9%-11%, with online revenues expected to grow by 50%, and earnings-per-share forecast to rise by a mid-20s percentage (up from a low-20s forecast previously).