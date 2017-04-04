US: Walgreens Boots Completes Formation of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Walgreens Boots Alliance has announced that it has completed the formation of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, a combined central speciality pharmacy and mail services company through a tie-up with pharmacy benefit manager Prime Therapeutics.

The new company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and will be headed by Joel Wright, formerly VP for Walgreens speciality solutions. It will employ around 3,000 people, comprised of current Walgreens and Prime employees, including those currently working at the existing Prime location in Orlando.

The entity will manage several consolidated mail services and central speciality pharmacy operations, and said that active work to unite these operations will begin immediately.

It will be consolidated by Walgreens Boots Alliance in its financial statements.