US: Walgreens Boots Pushes Regulator With Second Compliance Request

Walgreens Boots Alliance and Rite Aid have placed the Federal Trade Commission under renewed pressure to rule on their proposed merger, after announcing that they have certified substantial compliance with the regulator’s Request for Additional Information.

The notification means the FTC has 60 days in which to either clear the deal or block it. The move is the latest attempt to get the regulator to rule on the merger, which was first announced in January 2016 and whose deadline for completion has been pushed back twice.

Stefano Pessina, CEO of WBA, noted: “We are pleased to have certified completion of our submission of documents and information to the FTC in connection with the Second Request. We will continue to work closely with the FTC regarding the pending transaction.”

John Standley, CEO of Rite Aid, added: “Our teams did a tremendous amount of work to deliver to the FTC the information to substantially comply with the Second Request”.

However, the groups also noted that the deal remains subject to several conditions, and warned that “there can be no assurance that these conditions to closing will be satisfied.”

NAM Implications: