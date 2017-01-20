US: Walgreens Boots Reaches Settlement In Prescription Violation Case

Walgreens Boots Alliance has agreed to pay $50m to settle a lawsuit that accused it of violating laws related to the filling of prescriptions at its pharmacies.

The whistleblower lawsuit alleged that WBA had broken federal law by offering discounts and other incentives to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, via its ‘Prescription Savings Club’ loyalty programme, if such customers filled their prescriptions at its pharmacy outlets. It also allegedly offered employees bonuses for enrolling people into the programme, without first checking if they were eligible.

The lawsuit alleged that such incentives amounted to kickbacks, noting that WBA’s written materials about Savings Club as well as its internal policy stated that beneficiaries of government health insurance programmes were not eligible to participate.

Walgreens acknowledged that some government beneficiaries were improperly enrolled into Savings Club. However, it added: “We entered into this agreement to avoid the delay, expense, and uncertainty of litigation, and did so without any admission of legal liability”.