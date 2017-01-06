US: Walgreens Boots Upbeat Despite Q1 Decline

Walgreens Boots Alliance has slightly revised upwards its profit forecast for the full year, despite reporting a decline in profits and sales for its fiscal first quarter.

For the quarter, net profit was down 5% to $1.1bn, while sales were down 1.8% to $28.5bn. However, adjusted profit was up 6.1% (+8.2% constant-currency), while sales were up 1.1% on a constant-currency basis. Operating profit, meanwhile, was down 1.4% to $1.4bn on a reported basis, but up 0.4% on an adjusted basis.

WBA’s Retail Pharmacy USA unit saw sales grow by 1.4% to $20.7bn, with a 1.1% increase in like-for-like sales. The growth was helped by a 2.5% increase in Pharmacy sales (+2% LFL), which offset a 0.9% decline in Retail sales (-0.5% LFL). The Retail Pharmacy International unit saw sales drop by 14.4% to $3bn, although they were up 0.5% on a constant-currency basis. Finally, the Pharmaceutical Wholesale division saw its sales drop by 6.5% to $5.4bn (+4.7% constant-currency).

The group said it now expects adjusted diluted net earnings of $4.90 to $5.20 per share for the full year, compared to a previous outlook of $4.85 to $5.20 per share. It said this includes additions of $0.05 to $0.12 per share from the Rite Aid deal.

Stefano Pessina, CEO of WBA, noted: “Overall we are pleased with the progress this quarter, with results in line with our expectations. We continue to anticipate that growth in the second half of fiscal 2017 will reflect the new strategic pharmacy partnerships we announced last year.”