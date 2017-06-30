US: Walgreens Drops Rite Aid Merger, To Buy Stores Instead

Walgreens Boots Alliance has dropped its merger plans for the Rite Aid chain, instead revealing a new deal to acquire thousands of stores from its rival.

The WBA move comes after it extended the deadline for the merger twice while waiting for the Federal Trade Commission to issue a ruling. The termination of the deal also includes the scrapping of certain stores to Fred’s. As a result, WBA will pay Rite Aid a $325m termination fee.

The new deal sees WBA look to acquire 2,186 stores, three distribution centres, and related inventory from Rite Aid for $5.2bn in cash. The deal also includes an option for Rite Aid to become a member of WBA’s group purchasing organisation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Development GmbH.

The new deal is expected to attract less scrutiny from the US regulator than the original one. WBA said it expects to complete the initial closings within six months, following which it will begin acquiring stores and related assets on a phased basis, and convert them to the Walgreens brand gradually.

WBA said the deal will be modestly accretive to its adjusted diluted net earnings per share in the first full year after the initial closing of the new transaction, and expects to realise synergies of more than $400m within three to four years of the initial closing, primarily through procurement, cost savings and other operational matters.

News of the move sent shares in Rite Aid plunging by 25%, while Fred’s shares dropped by 23%. Rite Aid said it will use proceeds from the termination fee to pay down debt, while Michael Bloom, CEO of Fred’s, noted that “the termination of the transaction has no impact on the company’s transformation strategy or our ability to execute.”

