Walmart has announced that Rosalind Brewer, CEO of its Sam’s Club warehouse chain, will be retiring next month.

Brewer became the first woman and the first African American to run a major Walmart business, and has headed Sam’s Club for five years, making her the chain’s longest-serving CEO. She will be leaving the group as of 1 February 2017 to take up “another challenge”.

She will be replaced by John Hurner, currently Chief Merchandising Officer at the banner.