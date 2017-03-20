US: Walmart Confirms ModCloth Acquisition

Walmart has announced that it is acquiring online fashion brand ModCloth, confirming reports that emerged last week.

The deal covers the assets and operations of ModCloth, and was completed on 17 March 2017. The ModCloth team will continue to operate its website and one store (in Austin, Texas) as a “standalone and complementary brand” to Walmart’s other e-commece sites. Walmart added that ModCloth CEO Matthew Kaness, the executive team, and the 300+ employees will continue to be based in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

The retail giant said the deal will help expand its US e-commerce efforts “and will further strengthen the collective capabilities of the overall team”. It also noted that designers who currently sell via ModCloth will now also have the opportunity of listing their products on Jet.com and other Walmart e-commerce sites.

