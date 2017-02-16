US: Walmart Continues Online Expansion With Moosejaw Buy

Walmart is showing no signs of slowing down its spree of acquiring online retailers, with the latest move seeing it pick up outdoor clothing and gear e-tailer Moosejaw for $51m.

Moosejaw, which also operates 10 brick & mortar stores in Michigan, will continue to operate its website and stores separately as an independent brand. Walmart noted: “Apparel and accessories is now the number one category for digital commerce, according to comScore, and we gain the experience of another well-established e-commerce player, this time in the active outdoor category”.

The all-cash deal will be Walmart’s third online acquisition in a little over six months (after Jet.com and ShoeBuy). In contrast, before acquiring Jet, it had bought 15 startups in five years, highlighting its accelerated pace of growth.

