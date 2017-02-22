US: Walmart Q4 Growth Boosted By Online Surge

Walmart has reported a modest rise in sales for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven largely by a strong rise in online sales, a result which confirms its recent aggressive drive in the e-commerce channel.

For the three months to 31 January, revenue grew by 1% to $130.9bn (+3% on a constant-currency basis), with retail sales up 0.8% to $129.8bn. Operating profit, however, was down 6.6% to $6.2bn (-3.4% constant-currency).

Sales in the US rose by 2.8% to $83.7bn, on like-for-like growth of 1.8%, helped by a 1.4% increase in store traffic and a 0.4% increase in the average ticket spend. International sales, meanwhile, were down 5.1% to $31bn, but they rose by 3% on a constant-currency basis. And finally, the Sam’s Club chain saw sales grow by 3% to $15bn, on LFL growth of 2.4% (excl. fuel), helped by a 1.2% rise in traffic and average ticket spend.

The most positive result, however, was the 29% jump in online sales, an indicator that its moves to improve its e-offer are working. CEO Doug McMillon referenced the figures, noting: “We’re moving with speed to become more of a digital enterprise and better serve our customers”, while Marc Lore, the CEO of Walmart.com, said the group remains on the lookout for new start-ups to acquire.

Walmart however noted that sales in the first quarter have been weak so far, partly due to a slowdown in tax refunds amid a new tax rule.

NAM Implications: