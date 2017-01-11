US: Walmart Reportedly Set To Slash Hundreds Of Jobs

Walmart is reportedly planning to cut hundreds of jobs in the US this month, a move that will not affect store staff.

The Wall Street Journal cited unnamed sources as saying the jobs will affect Walmart’s headquarters (with HR set to be heavily affected) and regional offices (mainly store-support roles). However, the sources noted that other departments could be affected as well.

Walmart declined to comment on the report, with a spokesperson only noting: “While we continually look at our corporate structure, we have not made any announcements”.