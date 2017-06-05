US: Walmart Says Working On “Future Of Shopping”

Walmart has reiterated its plans to use technology to better take on rivals and attract customers, saying it is looking to “invent the future of shopping again”.

Speaking at the company’s AGM, President and CEO Doug McMillon said the retailer will look stay ahead of changes while continuing to offer “the best prices and great merchandise”. He added that the focus will be on making shopping “fast, easy and enjoyable”.

McMillon highlighted several initiatives introduced in recent months – free two-day shipping, discounts for customers who pick up online orders in-store, the Jet Fresh service, and using store staff to delivery products on their way home.

He also pointed to other trials, such as digital endless-aisle shopping in stores, automated pickup towers in stores for online orders, pickup stations in store parking lots, robotics and image analytics to scan aisles for item availability, and shelf presentation and machine learning and more advanced algorithms in pricing systems.

He added that Walmart is also creating jobs in new areas such as data science, machine-learning, and mobile app development, He noted: “More than ever, Walmart will be a ladder of opportunity.”