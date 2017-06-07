US: Walmart Unveils Pilot Drive-Thru ‘Grocery Kiosk’

Walmart has begun trials of a new grocery concept, which consists of a giant drive-up ‘kiosk’ which dispenses orders that have been placed earlier.

The automated kiosk, which measures 80ft x 20ft, is located in the parking lot of a Walmart Supercenter in Oklahoma City. Once a customer places an order (minimum $30) via the Walmart.com website, staff at the Supercenter completes the same and packages it up in a bin. The assembled packages are then taken and placed in the kiosk, which has refrigerators and freezers to keep groceries fresh.

When customers drive up to the kiosk and enter in a unique code, the kiosk’s automated system will retrieve the package and deliver it to them, ready to be placed into their vehicle. The whole process is set to take place in 60 seconds or less.

The kiosk is functional 24×7, and can be used to pick up more than 30,000 items that can be ordered online. Walmart has said it has no immediate plans to roll out the trial to other areas.

The move follows Walmart’s launch of an in-store giant kiosk that dispenses non-grocery products bought online.