US: Walmart Warns Partners Away From Amazon Web Services

Walmart has confirmed reports that it is asking its technology developer partners to refrain from using Amazon Web Services, in the latest escalation of the battle between the two retail giants.

Walmart was responding to a Wall Street Journal report, which said the group had told developers to not host their cloud apps on AWS if they wanted to continue doing business with it. The report said Walmart had informed partners to move their apps onto Microsoft Azure.

In a statement, Walmart clarified its position, saying it preferred the non-use of AWS but was not restricting developers from using the service. It also said it had only approached a “small number” of partners.

The group noted: “Our vendors have the choice of using any cloud provider that meets their needs and their customers’ needs. It shouldn’t be a big surprise that there are cases in which we’d prefer our most sensitive data isn’t sitting on a competitor’s platform.”

