US: Whole Foods Shares Top Amazon’s Offer On Speculation Of Rival Bids

Shares in Whole Foods Market have surged past Amazon’s offer price, as investors expect a rival bid to emerge.

Amazon has put forward a $42-a-share offer, valuing Whole Foods at $13.7bn (including debt). At the end of Monday trading, shares in the natural and organic foods retailer were up to $43.22.

The proposed deal requires approval from shareholders and US regulators, and investors appear to be banking on the delay causing another bid or a higher offer from Amazon to come forth.

Charles Kantor, MD at Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers (which has a 2.7% stake in Whole Foods), told Reuters: “We thought Amazon was thrifty in its offer”. Kantor pointed that the rise in Amazon’s share price meant it had gained nearly the same market value as its Whole Foods offer, adding: “I think there’s the argument that Amazon acquired Whole Foods for free. The reaction of shareholders suggests that Amazon has left themselves lots of room to pay more for this strategic asset.”

Meanwhile, other analysts have raised their target price for Whole Foods to between $45 and $48 a share. Some analysts have touted Walmart and Kroger as potential bidders, saying they would be the most keen to keep Amazon out of the physical grocery space.