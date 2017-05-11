US: Whole Foods Unveils Major Changes After Improved Q2

Whole Foods Market has announced several major changes as it looks to overhaul its operations and revive results. The moves come as the natural and organic foods grocer has come under increased pressure from investors and rivals in recent quarters.

The chain said it will speed up the rollout of the ‘Affinity’ programme to all its US stores by end-December 2017. It will also restructure its purchasing process to have a unified structure that will “provide optimized product assortment and pricing”. Additionally, it aims to generate $300m more in cost savings by the end of fiscal year 2020, by means of “standardisation of in-store processes and labour allocation, support function efficiencies, and supply chain optimisation”.

Separately, the chain announced the appointment of five new independent directors, while naming existing director Gabrielle Sulzberger as the new Chair and Mary Ellen Coe as the new head of the nominating and governance committee.

Finally, Whole Foods named Keith Manbeck as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 May. Manebck, who was most recently Senior VP of digital finance, strategy management and business transformation at Kohl’s, will take over from Glenda Flanagan, who had earlier announced plans to retire.

CEO John Mackey noted: “Today’s announcement is a powerful combination of accelerated initiatives and new cost savings with clear timelines to deliver. We are on a path to return to positive comparable store sales and earnings growth next year. Our increased dividend and new share repurchase authorization demonstrate our board’s confidence in our long-term growth strategy and continued ability to generate strong cash flow.”

The announcements came even as Whole Foods saw its second-quarter sales rise by 1.1% to $3.7bn, although like-for-like sales were down 2.8%. Net profit, meanwhile, slumped by 30.3% to $99m, hurt by one-off charges. Whole Foods also registered a 3% drop in the number of transactions, although the average basket size grew by 0.2%.