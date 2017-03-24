BELGIUM: Ahold Delhaize Offers Update On Divestments

Ahold Delhaize has offered new updates for its store divestment process in Belgium.

The group said it has reached agreements to divest four stores and one project in Belgium, in addition to the agreements made earlier in March. It will sell one local Albert Heijn store, two Delhaize affiliated stores, and one project to Carrefour. Additionally, it will sell one Albert Heijn store to an independent supermarket entrepreneur.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed. The stores are expected to be transferred within three months of the completion of the deal.