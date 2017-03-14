BELGIUM: Ahold Delhaize Updates On Store Divestment

Ahold Delhaize has announced that its Belgian subsidiaries have reached agreements to divest five stores and one project in the country, linked to the approval for the merger.

The group will sell three Albert Heijn stores and one project to Lidl Belgium, while Tanger will pick up one Albert Heijn and one Proxy Delhaize store. The transfers are expected to be completed within the next three months. No financial details were disclosed.

The Belgian Competition Authority approved the Ahold-Delhaize merger conditional upon the divestment of eight Albert Heijn stores, five Delhaize affiliated stores and a limited number of projects in Belgium. The group said it is still working to divest the remaining stores, in close cooperation with the BCA and potential buyers.