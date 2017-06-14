BELGIUM: Colruyt Begins ‘Greening’ Older Stores

Colruyt has announced plans to convert all of its older stores into low-energy stores, which will see it invest around €75m over a 12-year period.

Starting this year, 234 stores will be made energy-efficient, helping the group reduce its CO2 emissions by at least 4% by 2029. The move will mainly affect the Colruyt- and OKay-branded stores, and will see it revamp around 20 outlets per year.

The changes will see heat pumps provide hot water, the refrigeration systems operate on propene or propane gas, and the heating being run on heat recovery from refrigeration. The new technologies use 100% green electricity, and will no longer require fossil fuels.

Colruyt added that the changes will prevent in-store draughts and large temperature fluctuations, and will ensure a constant supply of fresh air, thus increasing “comfort for our staff and customers”.