BELGIUM: Colruyt Reports Solid FY Growth

The Colruyt Group has reported a solid set of results for its last fiscal year, helped partly due to acquisitions.

Group revenue was up 3.4% to €9.4bn, and it grew by 2.8% on an organic basis. Operating profit was down 2.7% to €493.3m, but net profit grew by 4.6% to €383m.

The group’s Retail unit saw revenues grow by 2.4% to €7.2bn, helped by a 1.4% increase in Belgium & Luxembourg, a 5% rise in France, and a 11.5% jump at the OKay, Bio-Planet, and Cru banners. However, results were dragged down by a 3% decline the Dreamland and Dreambaby banners, which were affected by poor weather and calendar shifts.

The Wholesale unit saw revenue grow by 6.4% to €1.7bn, although this was up just 2.7% on an underlying basis. Foodservice revenue was up 12.2% (+5% underlying).